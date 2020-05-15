Air Arabia net profit declines 45% in 1Q2020 amid coronavirus pandemic

Air Arabia reported (14-May-2020) a net profit of AED71 million (USD19.3 million) for the three months ended 31-Mar-2020, down 45% year-on-year. During the same period, the airline posted a turnover of AED901 million (USD245.3 million), down 12% year-on-year. Air Arabia chairman Abdullah Bin Mohamed Al Thani said the carrier "managed to deliver profitability" and a "solid performance" in 1Q2020 "despite the impact of COVID-19 pandemic" on the global aviation industry, which affected the overall performance of the quarter. [more - original PR]