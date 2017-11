Air Arabia and Air Lease Corporation signed (13-Nov-2017) a lease agreement for six A321neoLR aircraft. The aircraft will be configured with 215 seats and will join the airline's fleet from 2019. Air Arabia Group CEO Adel Al Ali said: "The addition of A321neo Long Range aircraft allow us to expand our service to longer range destinations and helps offer more flexibility in our existing high density routes". [more - original PR]