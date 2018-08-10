Air Arabia delivers 'solid and sustained' financial performance in 1H2018

Air Arabia reported (09-Aug-2018) a net profit of AED230 million (USD62.6 million) in 1H2018, as it continues to deliver "solid and sustained" financial performance. The airline added 12 new routes to its network and carried 4.2 million passengers. Air Arabia reported strong profits despite the economic pressure in 2Q2018, which was driven by lower yield margins, higher fuel prices and a seasonality shift in traffic. Chairman Abdullah Bin Mohamed Al Thani said: "Air Arabia's strong financial results are a testament to the airline's robust growth strategy, operational efficiency and unwavering commitment to delivering on its value-added proposition for customers". [more - original PR]