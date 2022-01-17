17-Jan-2022 3:39 PM
Air Arabia & ANIF unveil Fly Arna branding & livery
Air Arabia Group launched (14-Jan-2022) the visual brand identity for Armenia's new carrier Armenian National Airlines, operating as Fly Arna. The carrier's livery and other visual branding applies the Armenian flag colours to streamlined and modern designs, reflecting the carrier's ethos and key values of "ambition", "persistence" and "innovation". Air Arabia Group CEO Adel Al Ali welcomed the milestone "towards the launch of the airline [and] the growth of Armenia's aviation sector", adding: "We look forward to its rollout in the coming weeks". Fly Arna will be based at Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport under a JV of Air Arabia and Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF), as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR]