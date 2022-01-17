Become a CAPA Member
Loading
17-Jan-2022 3:39 PM

Air Arabia & ANIF unveil Fly Arna branding & livery

Air Arabia Group launched (14-Jan-2022) the visual brand identity for Armenia's new carrier Armenian National Airlines, operating as Fly Arna. The carrier's livery and other visual branding applies the Armenian flag colours to streamlined and modern designs, reflecting the carrier's ethos and key values of "ambition", "persistence" and "innovation". Air Arabia Group CEO Adel Al Ali welcomed the milestone "towards the launch of the airline [and] the growth of Armenia's aviation sector", adding: "We look forward to its rollout in the coming weeks". Fly Arna will be based at Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport under a JV of Air Arabia and Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF), as previously reported by CAPA. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More