Air Algerie records losses of nearly USD305.6m, fleet renewal programme put on hold

Algeria's National People's Assembly, via its official Facebook account, announced (08-Dec-2020) a meeting with Air Algerie CEO Bakhouche Alleche, wherein Mr Alleche stated the carrier has recorded a loss of nearly DZD40 billion (USD305.6 million), as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The carrier expects to incur further losses if the crisis continues. However, Mr Alleche also expressed optimism at the country's decision to permit the resumption of domestic service, and detailed plans for Air Algerie to commence service to Mecheria, Tiaret and El-Bayadh from Dec-2020. As regards the carrier's fleet renewal programme, he noted this process is now pending, due to recent developments.