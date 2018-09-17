Become a CAPA Member
17-Sep-2018 9:57 AM

Air Albania operates first service

Albania's Government announced (15-Sep-2018) Air Albania launched operations with Tirana-Istanbul service, operating with A319 aircraft. Prime Minister Edi Rama said: "It is a symbolic flight. There will be similar flights throughout the month" (Anadolu Agency, 15-Sep-2018). The carrier plans to launch services to other destinations in Europe from Oct-2018 and will operate the first nonstop Tirana-New York service. Air Albania, via its official Facebook account, said it will operate a fleet of aircraft with an average age of 10 years. [more - original PR - Albanian]

