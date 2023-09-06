AIP Capital to lease five 737 MAX 8s to Eastar Jet and invest in the LCC
AIP Capital announced (05-Sep-2023) it closed a limited partnership investment in VIG Partners, which holds a 100% stake in Eastar Jet. AIP Capital also finalised an agreement with VIG Partners to lease five Boeing 737 MAX 8s to Eastar Jet, supporting the LCC's international network expansion plans. Two of the 737 MAX 8s were delivered to Eastar Jet in Aug-2023 and a third is scheduled for delivery in Sep-2023, to be followed by delivery of the remaining two aircraft in 3Q2024. AIP Capital MP Jared Ailstock stated: "We are pleased to be a first mover with Eastar Jet immediately following the acquisition by VIG Partners", adding: "AIP's commitment of five 737 MAX aircraft and concurrent financial investment was key in Eastar continuing as a Boeing operator as they seek to grow the airline". [more - original PR]