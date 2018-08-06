Aimia rejects Air Canada consortium's bid for Aeroplan programme

Air Canada confirmed (02-Aug-2018) Aimia rejected the bid submitted by the Air Canada, TD, CIBC and Visa Canada consortium for the Aeroplan programme. The consortium stated their proposal provided the "only" opportunity for all Aeroplan Miles to transfer into Air Canada's new loyalty programme, and would have delivered a "sizable premium" to Aimia's share price. Air Canada, TD, CIBC and Visa enhanced the offer and engaged in "extensive discussions" with Aimia before the 02-Aug-2018 deadline to attempt to reach an "economically viable agreement". The proposal offered CAD250 million (USD192 million) in cash and the assumption of approximately CAD2 billion (USD1.5 billion) of Aeroplan points liability. [more - original PR]