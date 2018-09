AIM Altitude and Airbus signed (27-Sep-2018) an agreement for the development, manufacture, supply and support of galleys and stowages for the A320 aircraft family. The galleys and stowages will become available from 2020 to airline customers as a supplier-furnished-equipment (SFE) offering. With this SFE contract, AIM Altitude becomes a Tier 1 cabin supplier to Airbus. [more - original PR]