Loading
28-Feb-2018 12:36 PM

AIA/Avascent: Large UAS market to be worth 30bn p/a by 2036

Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), in partnership with Avascent, released (27-Feb-2018) a study projecting "explosive growth" in the global market for large unmanned aerial systems (UAS) over the next two decades. Spending on large UAS is expected to rise from the low hundreds of millions today to USD30 billion p/a by 2036, driven by manufacturing and services for long-haul cargo and passenger aircraft. The report also estimates spending will sustain up to 60,000 research, manufacturing and service jobs p/a by 2036. The partners stated the new market requires US regulators to adopt a posture that both ensures safety and fosters commercial innovation. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More