Aerospace Industries Association welcomes ATC reform plan, recommends objectives
US' Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) welcomed (06-Jun-2017) the Trump Administration's proposal for ATC reform. AIA stated should the next reauthorisation of the US FAA include the proposed reform, the following objectives should be achieved:
- Enable safe and timely integration of drones into the US airspace system;
- An effective governance structure and capital decision making process that includes participation of key stakeholders;
- A streamlined acquisition process that reduces the time from concept to implementation;
- Ensure that ATC reform does not result in:
- User fees, increased costs, schedule risks, or other performance issues for the FAA's Aircraft Certification Service or any associated support activities;
- Business aviation and general aviation user fees for airspace access or cost increases since they would disproportionately impact those aviation sectors;
- Reduced access or service to rural and underserved areas.