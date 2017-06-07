Aerospace Industries Association welcomes ATC reform plan, recommends objectives

US' Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) welcomed (06-Jun-2017) the Trump Administration's proposal for ATC reform. AIA stated should the next reauthorisation of the US FAA include the proposed reform, the following objectives should be achieved:

Enable safe and timely integration of drones into the US airspace system;

An effective governance structure and capital decision making process that includes participation of key stakeholders;

A streamlined acquisition process that reduces the time from concept to implementation;

Ensure that ATC reform does not result in: User fees, increased costs, schedule risks, or other performance issues for the FAA's Aircraft Certification Service or any associated support activities; Business aviation and general aviation user fees for airspace access or cost increases since they would disproportionately impact those aviation sectors; Reduced access or service to rural and underserved areas. [more - original PR]

