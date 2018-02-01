Loading
1-Feb-2018 3:31 PM

Ahmedabad Airport reports highest pax since 2008 with 8.7m pax in 2017

Ahmedabad Airport reported (Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 869,605, +23.2% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 702,628, +29.9%;
      • International: 166,977, +1.3%;
    • Cargo: 7851 tonnes, +13.4%;
      • Domestic: 4316 tonnes, +10.8%;
      • International: 3535 tonnes, +16.8%;
    • Aircraft movements: 5853, +23.8%;
      • Domestic: 4769, +30.2%;
      • International: 1084, +1.7%;
  • 2017:
    • Passengers: 8.7 million, +20.4%;
    • Cargo: 90,480 tonnes, +25.0%;
    • Aircraft movements: 61,139, +22.8%.

According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, the airport achieved its highest passenger traffic since 2008. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More