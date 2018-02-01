Ahmedabad Airport reports highest pax since 2008 with 8.7m pax in 2017

Ahmedabad Airport reported (Jan-2018) the following traffic highlights:
- Dec-2017:
-
- Passengers: 869,605, +23.2% year-on-year;
-
- Domestic: 702,628, +29.9%;
- International: 166,977, +1.3%;
- Cargo: 7851 tonnes, +13.4%;
-
- Domestic: 4316 tonnes, +10.8%;
- International: 3535 tonnes, +16.8%;
- Aircraft movements: 5853, +23.8%;
-
- Domestic: 4769, +30.2%;
- International: 1084, +1.7%;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 8.7 million, +20.4%;
- Cargo: 90,480 tonnes, +25.0%;
- Aircraft movements: 61,139, +22.8%.
According to the CAPA Airport Traffic Database, the airport achieved its highest passenger traffic since 2008. [more - original PR]