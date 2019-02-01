AGUNSA-Sacyr consortium presents the 'best offer' for Arica Chacalluta Airport concession

Chile DGAC announced (31-Jan-2019) its tender commission recommended awarding the concession for Arica Chacalluta Airport to the Sacyr-Agunsa consortium as "it is the most attractive offer". The airport management transition will start on 19-Apr-2019 and will occur over 180 months, period in which construction valued at EUR73 million will commence. The project will increase airport capacity to 1.1 million passengers p/a and includes the following:

Terminal expansion: From 5352sqm to 11,592sqm; Five new aerobriges;

Expansion of the apron; Seven aircraft parking from four;

Construction of a new ATC tower;

Construction of a new administration building;

Construction of a new logistics facility;

Construction of a new emergency response facility;

Construction a new electrical substation. [more - original PR - Spanish]