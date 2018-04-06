Loading
6-Apr-2018 2:48 PM

AGUNSA and Sacyr selected for six year concession of Puerto Montt El Tepual Airport

Chile's AGUNSA announced (05-Apr-2018) in a consortium with Spain's Sacyr, the companies have been selected as the new concessionaires for Puerto Montt El Tepual Airport in a six year agreement. Sacyr holds 62.5% of shares in the consortium which will manage the airport, while AGUNSA holds the remaining 37.5%. Under the agreement, the companies will invest USD36 million for the following works:

  • Doubling of passenger handling capacity from 1.5 million p/a to three million p/a;
  • Surface area extension from 9900sqm to 16,000sqm;
  • Increasing total boarding bridges from five to six, while replacing two existing ones;
  • Expanding the passenger carpark by 150 spaces;
  • Extension of WiFi and other facilities across the terminal.

The airport's current concession with Icafal ends in Apr-2018. [more - original PR - Spanish]

