AGUNSA and Sacyr selected for six year concession of Puerto Montt El Tepual Airport

Chile's AGUNSA announced (05-Apr-2018) in a consortium with Spain's Sacyr, the companies have been selected as the new concessionaires for Puerto Montt El Tepual Airport in a six year agreement. Sacyr holds 62.5% of shares in the consortium which will manage the airport, while AGUNSA holds the remaining 37.5%. Under the agreement, the companies will invest USD36 million for the following works:

Doubling of passenger handling capacity from 1.5 million p/a to three million p/a;

Surface area extension from 9900sqm to 16,000sqm;

Increasing total boarding bridges from five to six, while replacing two existing ones;

Expanding the passenger carpark by 150 spaces;

Extension of WiFi and other facilities across the terminal.

The airport's current concession with Icafal ends in Apr-2018. [more - original PR - Spanish]