6-Jan-2020 12:03 PM
Agoda reports universal desire to travel more in the 2020s, trend towards 'eco-friendly' journeys
Agoda published (30-Dec-2019) research showing that people want to travel more during the 2020s, but also desires to make 'eco-friendlier' travel choices. According to the research:
- 40% of respondents globally reported they want to explore more of their own country, while 3 5% wanted to undertake more international travel;
- Travellers in the 35-44 (40%) and 55+ (42%) age groups are most likely to want to explore their own countries and territories more;
- Travellers from China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, US and Vietnam chose domestic destinations within their top three wishlist destinations for the coming decade;
- More than 25% of travelers reported they want to make more eco-friendly travel choices in the next decade. From Southeast Asia, travelers from Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia are most keen to make eco-friendlier choices. [more - original PR]