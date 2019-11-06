Become a CAPA Member
6-Nov-2019 8:15 AM

AGCS/Embry-Riddle report: Collision/crashes account for over half of all aviation insurance claims

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University released (05-Nov-2019) their 'Aviation Risk 2020: Safety And The State Of The Nation' report, analysing more than 50,000 aviation insurance industry claims worth more than USD16.3 billion from 2013 to 2018. The report found:

  • Collision/crash incidents currently account for over half the value of all claims (57%) - totalling USD9.3 billion – and over a quarter of claims by number (27%);
  • Nearly 15,000 reported wildlife collisions with aircraft in the US with average claim of USD360,000;
  • Three of the past four years have been the safest ever for air travel. In 2017, for the first time in at least 60 years, there were no fatalities on a passenger jet flight, making it the safest year ever. Even 2018, which saw a total of 15 fatal airliner accidents with 556 victims, ranks as the third safest year ever;
  • There have been more incidents of turbulence due to climate change – particularly on flights between Europe and North America. [more - original PR]

