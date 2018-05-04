Loading
African Union's SAATM increases membership to 25

UN Economic Commission for Africa announced (02-May-2018) the number of signatories to the African Union's (AU) Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) increased from 11 to 25 countries. AU estimates SAATM will create 300,000 direct jobs with a further two million indirect opportunities. Member states comprise: Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Capo Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Swaziland, Togo and Zimbabwe. [more - original PR]

