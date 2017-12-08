Senegal's new Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport officially opens

African Development Bank and Senegal's Government, via its official Twitter account, announced (07-Dec-2017) Dakar Blaise Diagne International Airport officially opened on 07-Dec-2017. The EUR525 million (USD618 million) facility replaces Dakar Yoff Airport and includes a 42,000sqm passenger terminal and 12,800sqm cargo terminal. African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina said the airport will "improve regional connectivity, drive down costs of transportation, grow and transform the economy". African Development Bank contributed EUR70 million (USD82.4 million) in loans to the project and acted as a mandated lead arranger to facilitate an additional EUR140 million (USD164.7 million) in loans. [more - original PR]