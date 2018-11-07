African Development Bank Group to offer EUR75m for Rabat Sale airport development

African Development Bank Group announced (06-Nov-2018) plans to offer EUR75 million in financial support for the expansion and modernisation of Rabat Sale International Airport. The board of directors approved the loan on 05-Nov-2018, in order to address the increase in traffic to Rabat, and to meet growing logistics needs of economic players in Morocco. The project is expected to "quadruple" the airport's passenger freight capacity, while directly generating up to 1700 jobs. [more - original PR - French]