23-Dec-2019 1:36 PM

African Development Bank approves USD272m loan for new Dodoma airport project

African Development Bank approved (19-Dec-2019) a USD272.12 million loan to Tanzania's Government for the construction of Dodoma Msalato International Airport. The funding package comprises a USD198.6 million loan from the bank, USD23.52 million from the African Development Fund and USD50 million in cofinancing with the Africa Growing Together Fund, a cofinancing facility of China's Government. Work will be carried out over four years and will include a passenger terminal, runway, air navigation equipment, a fuel distribution company, water supply systems, electrical power distribution substations and a fire fighting service. The new airport is expected to handle at least 50,000 aircraft movements and one million passengers p/a, most of which will be international. [more - original PR]

