African ANSPs agree to pursue ATM efficiencies new initiative
CANSO announced (05-Sep-2018) the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (Tanzania CAA), Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Civil Aviation Authority of Uganda, NAMA and ATNS agreed to create and support a CANSO air traffic flow management (ATFM) and collaborative decision making (CDM) initiative. The collaboration between the ANSPs is intended to help to further improve the safety, efficiency and effectiveness of African airspace. Tanzania CAA will host an implementation workshop for all Africa Members "in the coming weeks" according to CANSO. This which will create an implementation plan for development, implementation and successful delivery. Tanzania CAA DG and Africa CANSO CEO Committee chair Hamza Johari said: "Air traffic across Africa is increasing rapidly, and it is our responsibility as air navigation service providers to provide safe, well coordinated and efficient air transport... and to work with our industry partners to achieve this. Effective ATFM and CDM are key enablers, and we are committed to establishing the processes and procedures required for efficient implementation". [more - original PR]