African airlines record 'strongest' FTK growth in May-2019

IATA, in its May-2019 Africa and Middle East regional briefing, reported (27-May-2019) African airlines recorded the "strongest" FTK growth in Mar-2019, posting a "brisk" 6% year-on-year increase. Middle East carriers' FTK growth "ticked up" to 1.3%, "but the downward trend in seasonally adjusted volumes remains in place". Among the region's main international markets, the Middle East-Europe market was "the best performer" with a 5.3% growth rate, followed by Africa-Asia (+4.9%), Middle East-Asia (+4.7%) and Africa-Europe (+1.3%). FTK growth for the remaining international markets fell into decline, notably Middle East-North America, with an 11.1% decrease. Regional freight load factor performance remained below the industry wide outcome. [more - original PR]