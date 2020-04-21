Become a CAPA Member
21-Apr-2020 12:36 PM

Africa World Airlines resumes limited domestic only operations

Africa World Airlines, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (20-Apr-2020) it resumed limited domestic operations, effective 21-Apr-2020. The airline will initially operate daily Accra-Kumasi and Accra-Tamale services. Operations will resume with mandatory thermal screening and hand sanitisation for passengers and crew, passengers will be required to wear a mask or other face covering and passengers will not be seated in adjacent seats, with the exception of children. The carrier will announce additional destinations and frequencies "in due course".

