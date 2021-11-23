Become a CAPA Member
23-Nov-2021 12:22 PM

Africa Albida Tourism: Victoria Falls hotel occupancy at highest level since Mar-2020

Africa Albida Tourism (AAT) reported (17-Nov-2021) occupancy at its Victoria Falls hotels and lodges reached 33% in Oct-2021, compared to a monthly average of 16% so far in 2021. Occupancy at the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge reached the highest level since Mar-2020. Bookings for Victoria Falls in Dec-2021 are at 45%. AAT chief executive Ross Kennedy said: "The forward booking pattern seems positive at this time and from the second quarter of 2022 onwards there appears to be real momentum building". [more - original PR]

