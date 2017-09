Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) DG Gilbert Kibe stated (Sep-2017) African air traffic is forecast to triple by 2035, adding "there will be nearly 200 million more travellers than there are today". Mr Kibe added: "Even so, the aim must be to continue attracting the many people who currently do not use air travel to do so. Quite simply, Africa needs air connectivity. That is a great incentive". [more - original PR]