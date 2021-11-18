18-Nov-2021 9:25 AM
AFRAA secretary general highlights factors for development of African air transportation
African Airlines Association (AFRAA) secretary general Abdérahmane Berthé highlighted (17-Nov-2021) the following factors for the economic development of air transport in Africa during AFRAA's 53rd Annual General Assembly and Summit:
- Safe travel measures;
- Removal of travel restrictions;
- Financial support to airlines;
- Technological innovation;
- Reinvention and redefinition of airline business models;
- Cooperation among African airlines;
- Passenger confidence. [more - original PR]