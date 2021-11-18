Become a CAPA Member
18-Nov-2021 9:25 AM

AFRAA secretary general highlights factors for development of African air transportation

African Airlines Association (AFRAA) secretary general Abdérahmane Berthé highlighted (17-Nov-2021) the following factors for the economic development of air transport in Africa during AFRAA's 53rd Annual General Assembly and Summit:

  • Safe travel measures;
  • Removal of travel restrictions;
  • Financial support to airlines;
  • Technological innovation;
  • Reinvention and redefinition of airline business models;
  • Cooperation among African airlines;
  • Passenger confidence. [more - original PR]

