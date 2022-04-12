Become a CAPA Member
12-Apr-2022

AFRAA reports performance highlights for African airlines in Mar-2022

African Airlines Association (AFRAA) reported (11-Apr-2022) the following performance highlights for African airlines in Mar-2022:

  • Capacity reached 67.3% of 2019 levels;
  • Traffic is estimated at 56%. Domestic demand at 46.5% outperformed intra-Africa (31.3%) and intercontinental (22.3%), which remained subdued;
  • Airlines reinstated approximately 79.9% of pre-COVID-19 international routes, as of Feb-2022;
  • Intra-African connectivity reached 72% of pre-COVID-19 levels in Feb-2022 and is estimated to increase to 75% in Mar-2022 as a result of easing of restrictions in several African countries;
  • Airline revenues remained low with many operators battling with cash flow issues. Full year revenue loss for 2022 is estimated at USD4.7 billion, equivalent to 27.3% of 2019 revenues. [more - original PR]

