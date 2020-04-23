AFRAA participating in development of recovery plan for African airlines

African Airlines Association (AFRAA) announced (21-Apr-2020) it is collaborating with various stakeholders to develop a recovery plan for Africa's aviation industry from the impact of coronavirus. AFRAA is also working with the United Nations Commission for Africa to conduct a survey "to quantify the impact of COVID-19 on African airlines, the results will be part of the inputs for AFRAA's lobbying efforts for financial support from governments to airlines". [more - original PR]