Become a CAPA Member
Loading
23-Apr-2020 10:58 AM

AFRAA participating in development of recovery plan for African airlines

African Airlines Association (AFRAA) announced (21-Apr-2020) it is collaborating with various stakeholders to develop a recovery plan for Africa's aviation industry from the impact of coronavirus. AFRAA is also working with the United Nations Commission for Africa to conduct a survey "to quantify the impact of COVID-19 on African airlines, the results will be part of the inputs for AFRAA's lobbying efforts for financial support from governments to airlines". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More