Loading
8-Sep-2017 8:07 AM

AFRAA reports capacity (seats) up 7% in Aug-2017

African Airlines Association (AFRAA) reported (07-Sep-2017) the following capacity data for all passenger services (nonstop and with stops) from Africa to other regions in Aug-2017:

  • Seats:
    • African airlines: 10.1 million, +4.9% year-on-year;
      • Intra Africa: 7.6 million, +1.0%;
      • Africa-Europe: 1.4 million, +10.1%;
      • Africa-North America: 98,765, +4.6%;
      • Africa-Middle East: 811,630, +3.7%;
      • Africa-Asia: 166,654, +9.5%;
    • Other carriers: 3.9 million, +12.2%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More