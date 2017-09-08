AFRAA reports capacity (seats) up 7% in Aug-2017

African Airlines Association (AFRAA) reported (07-Sep-2017) the following capacity data for all passenger services (nonstop and with stops) from Africa to other regions in Aug-2017:
- Seats:
- African airlines: 10.1 million, +4.9% year-on-year;
- Intra Africa: 7.6 million, +1.0%;
- Africa-Europe: 1.4 million, +10.1%;
- Africa-North America: 98,765, +4.6%;
- Africa-Middle East: 811,630, +3.7%;
- Africa-Asia: 166,654, +9.5%;
- Other carriers: 3.9 million, +12.2%. [more - original PR]
