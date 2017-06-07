7-Jun-2017 10:30 AM
AFRAA reports capacity (seats) up 5% in May-2017
African Airlines Association (AFRAA) reported (06-Jun-2017) the following capacity data for all passenger services (nonstop and with stops) from Africa to other regions in May-2017:
- Seats:
- African airlines: 10.5 million, +5.1% year-on-year;
- Intra Africa: 8.4 million, +4.1%;
- Africa-Europe: 1.1 million, +9.4%;
- Africa-Middle East: 751,266, +8.3%;
- Africa-Asia: 205,577, +11.9%;
- Africa-North America: 95,328, +13.2%;
- Other carriers: 3.7 million, +9.4%. [more - original PR]
