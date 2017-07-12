12-Jul-2017 11:15 AM
AFRAA reports capacity (seats) up 7% in Jun-2017
African Airlines Association (AFRAA) reported (11-Jul-2017) the following capacity data for all passenger services (nonstop and with stops) from Africa to other regions in Jun-2017:
- Seats:
- African airlines: 10.3 million, +7.1% year-on-year;
- Intra Africa: 8.1 million, +6.5%;
- Africa-Europe: 1.1 million, +16.7%;
- Africa-Middle East: 786,878, +1.3%;
- Africa-Asia: 199,963, +15.6%;
- Africa-North America: 81,824, -7.3%;
- Other carriers: 3.7 million, +7.7%. [more - original PR]
- African airlines: 10.3 million, +7.1% year-on-year;