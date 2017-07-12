Loading
12-Jul-2017 11:15 AM

AFRAA reports capacity (seats) up 7% in Jun-2017

African Airlines Association (AFRAA) reported (11-Jul-2017) the following capacity data for all passenger services (nonstop and with stops) from Africa to other regions in Jun-2017:

  • Seats:
    • African airlines: 10.3 million, +7.1% year-on-year;
      • Intra Africa: 8.1 million, +6.5%;
      • Africa-Europe: 1.1 million, +16.7%;
      • Africa-Middle East: 786,878, +1.3%;
      • Africa-Asia: 199,963, +15.6%;
      • Africa-North America: 81,824, -7.3%;
    • Other carriers: 3.7 million, +7.7%. [more - original PR]