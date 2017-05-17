Loading
17-May-2017 8:20 AM

AFRAA reports capacity (seats) up 7% in Apr-2017

African Airlines Association (AFRAA) reported (16-May-2017) the following capacity data for all passenger services (nonstop and with stops) from Africa to other regions in Apr-2017:

  • Seats:
    • African airlines: 10.3 million, +6.7% year-on-year;
      • Intra Africa: 8.2 million, +5.4%;
      • Africa-Europe: 1.1 million, +10.6%;
      • Africa-Middle East: 704,084, +9.9%;
      • Africa-Asia: 226,509, +28.7%;
      • Africa-North America: 90,079, +18.0%;
    • Other carriers: 3.8 million, +11.9%. [more - original PR]