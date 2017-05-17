17-May-2017 8:20 AM
AFRAA reports capacity (seats) up 7% in Apr-2017
African Airlines Association (AFRAA) reported (16-May-2017) the following capacity data for all passenger services (nonstop and with stops) from Africa to other regions in Apr-2017:
- Seats:
- African airlines: 10.3 million, +6.7% year-on-year;
- Intra Africa: 8.2 million, +5.4%;
- Africa-Europe: 1.1 million, +10.6%;
- Africa-Middle East: 704,084, +9.9%;
- Africa-Asia: 226,509, +28.7%;
- Africa-North America: 90,079, +18.0%;
- Other carriers: 3.8 million, +11.9%. [more - original PR]
- African airlines: 10.3 million, +6.7% year-on-year;