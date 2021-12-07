AFRAA calls for removal of Omicron travel bans on African countries

African Airlines Association (AFRAA) responded (03-Dec-2021) to the introduction of "harsh and uncoordinated" travel restrictions against African countries following the discovery of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. AFRAA called for "all countries that have issued unilateral travel restriction to immediately revoke them and instead seek collaborative measures that will address the COVID challenge holistically". AFRAA stated: "Restricting travel has never been the solution to curtailing the spread of COVID. On the contrary, such restrictions have adversely impacted economies and unleash untold hardship". AFRAA secretary general commented: "The Omicron variant is now detected in several regions of the world, yet the travel bans seem to be targeted at Africa. This is an affront to the global efforts to find an enduring solution". [more - original PR - English/French]