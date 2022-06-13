13-Jun-2022 3:48 PM
AFRAA: African airline traffic reaches 66% of 2019 levels in May-2022, revenues remain low
African Airlines Association (AFRAA) reported (10-Jun-2022) the following performance updates for African airlines for May-2022:
- Capacity: 76.6% of 2019 levels;
- Traffic: 66.3% of 2019 levels;
- Domestic demand: 42.1% of the total. AFRAA stated domestic markets remained "dominant" for capacity and traffic, outperforming intra Africa and intercontinental markets, which remained "subdued";
- Intra Africa demand: 30.2% of the total. Intra Africa passenger traffic recovery is estimated at 74% of 2019 levels due to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in several countries;
- Intercontinental demand: 27.7% of the total;
- African airlines operated 92.2% of international routes in May-2022, compared to Feb-2020;
- Airline revenues remained low and many operators faced "cash-flow issues";
- The full year revenue loss for African airlines in 2022 is estimated at USD4.1 billion, equivalent to 23.4% of 2019 revenues;
- 27 states have removed the requirement of COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated passengers, including Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda and Zambia.
AFRAA stated passenger volumes across Africa generally remain low "because of the high ticket cost and travel apathy". The association added: "It is hoped that with the continued relaxation of lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions in many countries, traffic will increase as we approach the summer holiday peak season". [more - original PR]