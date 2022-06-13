Become a CAPA Member
13-Jun-2022 3:48 PM

AFRAA: African airline traffic reaches 66% of 2019 levels in May-2022, revenues remain low

African Airlines Association (AFRAA) reported (10-Jun-2022) the following performance updates for African airlines for May-2022:

AFRAA stated passenger volumes across Africa generally remain low "because of the high ticket cost and travel apathy". The association added: "It is hoped that with the continued relaxation of lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions in many countries, traffic will increase as we approach the summer holiday peak season". [more - original PR]

