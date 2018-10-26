AFPA appoints its first female president

Australian Federation of Air Pilots (AFPA) appointed (26-Oct-2018) Captain Louise Pole as president, the first female president in AFPA's 80 years of operations. AFAP executive director Simon Lutton Ms Pole will "play a crucial role as we work to position the federation for continuing growth and success in a rapidly changing environment". She succeeds two term president Captain David Booth (australianaviation.com.au, 25-Oct-2018). [more - original PR]