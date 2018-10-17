Become a CAPA Member
17-Oct-2018 10:24 AM

AFI KLM E&M obtains EASA approval for LEAP-1B engine overhauls

Air France Industries KLM Engineering and Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) obtained (16-Oct-2018) EASA approval to carry out overhaul of LEAP-1B type engines, enabling inspections, modification, repairs, and overhauls of Boeing 737 MAX fleets. AFI KLM E&M is also expected to receive approval from the US FAA in the coming weeks though a bilateral agreement signed between the FAA and EASA, extending its global coverage of 737 MAX engine support services to the US. The group is also pursuing programmes to enable LEAP-1A engine support for A320neo aircraft. [more - original PR]

