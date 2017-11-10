AfDB Group approves EUR98m loans and EUR17m partial risk guarantee for Air Côte d’Ivoire

AfDB Group board of directors approved (08-Nov-2017) a loan of EUR98.06 million to finance Air Côte d'Ivoire's plans to modernise and expand its operations. AfDB also authorised a EUR17 million partial risk guarantee for the carrier's public-private partnership project, which will focus on boosting regional aviation industry and opening up new markets. Details on the project include:

Aim to offer service to Nouakchott, Bangui and Luanda as the carrier looks to deal with the "aviation market failure" in western and central Africa, calling it the "most disadvantaged" region despite recent growth;

Acquisition of five A320 aircraft;

Training of pilots and aviation technicians and a business plan to establish an aviation training centre of excellence;

Support for improving the aviation business climate with regard to tax, fees, and charges, which "can act as a brake on growth";

Increasing cargo freight by 35% and passenger traffic from 719,972 in 2016 to more than 1.2 million by 2030;

Creating 684 direct jobs for cabin, air, ground crew and other operational staff by 2020, and some 5000 indirect jobs in tourism and parts of the private sector by 2029. The project will also include the training of 77 new pilots and 120 aviation technicians. [more - original PR]