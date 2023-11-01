Become a CAPA Member
1-Nov-2023 10:45 AM

AFAP: Network Aviation pilots postpone protected action

Australian Federation of Air Pilots (AFAP) announced (31-Oct-2023) the Network Aviation pilot group postponed plans to carry out a two day work stoppage on 01/02-Nov-2023. The decision was made following a conference convened by the Fair Work Commission. The parties discussed issues currently preventing the conclusion of an agreement which the workforce will support. If necessary, the commission will facilitate further sessions on 08/09/10-Nov-2023. [more - original PR]

