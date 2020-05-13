AFA: Miami Air International to liquidate, files for Chapter 7

Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA) reported (11-May-2020) Miami Air International will liquidate in May-2020, due to the impact of COVID-19. Association of Flight Attendants-CWA president Sara Nelson noted employees have "received their last paycheque and learned the current owners plan to file for Chapter 7". She stated the US Treasury has "actively ignored Miami Air's less than USD10 million dollar payroll grant application for six weeks". [more - original PR]