AF-KLM, Delta and Virgin to consolidate existing JVs into new agreement

Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic signed (27-Jul-2017) a MoU for a future combination of the existing JVs. The existing JV of Air France-KLM, Delta and Alitalia will be joined with the existing JV between Delta and Virgin Atlantic, into a single JV. The enhanced JV would establish a combined partnership with a duration of at least 15 years. The plans will enable:

Advantages for customers on the trans Atlantic axis;

Create an associate partner status enabling the inclusion of other players at a later stage;

Establishing a partnership over a 15 year period;

Generating new codeshares to/from London;

Sales coordination and cost savings.

Air France-KLM also expects the new JV to consolidate the group's position in the North American and European markets. The JV will create an airline network around 12 hubs on both sides of the Atlantic, including: Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Detroit, Los Angeles, London Heathrow, Minneapolis-St Paul, New York-JFK, Paris CDG, Salt Lake City and Seattle. [more - original PR]