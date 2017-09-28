Aerostar to expand MRO capacity by 40% with new site at Iasi International Airport

Aerostar announced (27-Sep-2017) it recently signed a 49 year lease agreement with the local authorities at Iasi in northeast Romania for 16,000sqm of land at Iasi International Airport, to enable it to build a new MRO facility. The new four bay MRO hangar, is expected to be open in 2019. It will increase Aerostar's throughput of A320 family and Boeing 737 CL and 737 NG overhauls by up to 40%. The planned new facility lies 130km north of Aerostar's existing business operations at Bacau where two dedicated hangars provide up to seven aircraft bays. [more - original PR]