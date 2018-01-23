Aeroregional outlines plans for launch of regular operations

Aeroregional, via its official Twitter account, announced (23-Jan-2018) the carrier has 22 years experience in the air taxi industry and its next step is to become a highly efficient and profitable regular service carrier. Aeroregional GM Edgar Rosero said the carrier commenced the process of acquiring commercial AOC certification in 4Q2017. The carrier's Boeing 737-500 aircraft is equipped with 129 seats. Aeroregional has plans to rent a 4250sqm space at Santa Rosa Regional Airport, where it will construct an MRO facility.