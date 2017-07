Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares: Airports ready for high tourist season, extra measures in place

Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares (ASA) confirmed (12-Jul-2017) measures are in place to ensure optimal operation at managed airports during the 15-Jul-2017 to 22-Aug-2017 holiday period. ASA manages 19 Mexican airports, including Campeche, Ciudad Victoria, Nuevo Laredo, Poza Rica, Puerto Escondido, Tepic and Uruapan. ASA stated staff levels have been increased, and "close coordination" with airlines and authorities is being encouraged. [more - original PR - Spanish]