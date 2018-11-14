Aeropuertos Argentina 2000: Traffic shows strong signs of revival, infrastructure needs work

Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 president Martin Eurnekian commented (13-Nov-2018) on the state of airport infrastructure in Latin America and the Caribbean, stating: "It is heartening to see that passenger traffic growth in our region is showing strong signs of revival but with this comes challenges that we must all work together to overcome. With the expected growth of demand in our region, airports are experiencing capacity challenges similar to those faced in Europe and North America". He added that if airports, carriers and government fail to work together and prepare to meet this demand, "we risk the prospect of increased congestion both in airspace and at airports. Now is the time to work together". [more - original PR]