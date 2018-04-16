16-Apr-2018 11:24 AM
Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 reports double digit pax growth in Mar-2018
Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 reported (14-Apr-2018) the following traffic highlights across its network airports in Mar-2018:
- Passengers: 3.3 million, +13.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 1.9 million, +13.4%;
- International: 1.3 million, +7.5%;
- By airports:
- Buenos Aires Aeroparque: 1.2 million, +8.7%;
- Buenos Aires Ezeiza: 935,795, +8.5%;
- Cordoba: 306,410, +31.8%;
- Mendoza: 170,229, +14%;
- Bariloche: 109,945, +17.3%;
- Iguazu: 99,288, +16.5%;
- Salta: 91,020, +7.9%;
- Tucuman: 76,426, +34.2%;
- Comodoro Rivadavia: 57,244, +21.5%;
- Rio Gallegos: 21,371, -6.6%;
- Rio Grande: 13,471, +5.5%. [more - original PR - Spanish]