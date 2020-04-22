Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 offers USD400m 2027 notes exchange

Corporacion America announced (21-Apr-2020) that Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 commenced an offer to exchange any and all of its outstanding 6.875% senior secured notes due 2027 in the aggregate principal amount of USD400 million, for newly issued 6.875% cash/9.375% PIK class I series 2020 additional senior secured notes due on 2027. The exchange offer is part of a set of measures undertaken to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. [more - original PR]