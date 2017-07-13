Paraguay: Issues around Asuncion Silvio Pettirossi Airport tender process continues

Paraguay's Ministry of Public Works stated (11-Jul-2017) the decision to appeal rulings in relation to the tender process for the concession rights and modernisation of Asuncion Silvio Pettirossi Airport was made order to "safeguard" the airport, which it deems as a "fundamental tool for development". As previously reported by CAPA, Paraguay's Comptroller General (CG) in Jun-2017 maintained the initial recommendation to cancel the process for the 30 year concession of the management rights to the airport. The Ministry earlier required the CG to reconsider its finding in relation to the process, resulting in the CG recommending the suspension of the selection process in Apr-2017. As a result, the airport renewed most commercial concessions at the airport, after the majority of commercial contracts expired in Feb-2017. The new contracts have a unilateral suspension clause in case the management rights concession is finalised. [more - original PR - Spanish]