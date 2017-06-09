Groupe ADP increases stake in TAV Airports, plans to divest stake in TAV Construction

Groupe ADP announced (09-Jun-2017) plans to increase its stake in TAV Airports by 8.12%, bringing its stake in TAV to 46.12%. ADP acquired the TAV shares from Akfen Holding for a transaction value of USD160 million, while the transaction is expected to be completed in summer 2017. ADP subsequently plans to divest its 49% stake in TAV Construction. TAV Airports president and CEO Dr Sani Sener said ADP is "our leading shareholder and together we form a global system 26 airports with 245 million passengers... This transaction clearly demonstrates the ADP Group's conviction that TAV Airports represents a major growth opportunity". [more - original PR - French]