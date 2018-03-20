Loading
Aeroports de Montreal reports 11% EBITDA growth in 2017

Aeroports de Montreal reported (20-Mar-2018) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:

  • Revenue: CAD579.7 million (USD447.0 million), +10% year-on-year;
  • Total costs: CAD196.2 million (USD151.3 million), +11%;
  • EBITDA: CAD281.9 million (USD217.4 million), +10.9%;
  • Passengers: 18.2 million, +9.5%;
    • Domestic: +7.6%;
    • Transborder: +6.2%;
    • International: +13.5%;
  • Capital investment: CAD229.4 million (USD176.9 million), -10.0%. [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CAD1 = USD0.771105

