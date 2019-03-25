25-Mar-2019 2:22 PM
Aeroports de Montreal EBITDA up 13% in 2018
Aeroports de Montreal reported (22-Mar-2019) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Dec-2018:
- Revenue: CAD645.0 million (USD497.8 million), +10.7% year-on-year;
- Operating expenses: CAD215.7 million (USD166.5 million), +9.9%;
- EBITDA: CAD321.6 million (USD248.2 million), +12.8%;
- Net profit: CAD68.2 million (USD52.6 million), +59.0%;
- Capital investment: CAD219.8 million (USD169.6 million), -4.2%. [more - original PR - English/French]
*Based on the average conversion rate at CAD1 = USD0.7718